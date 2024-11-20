Chelsea interested in Cherki in huge January move

Chelsea are said to be stepping up their interest in Rayan Cherki this winter.

The Premier League giants are very much keen on bringing in the highly rated Lyon winger.

However, Tutto Juve states that many clubs are in the mix for the 21-year-old, including Liverpool.

The Blues are said to be offering around £17M for Cherki’s services, but Lyon want a higher fee.

The France Under-21 international is in high demand, as he has scored two goals and provided three assists in 11 games so far this term.

The other team serious about securing Cherki is Italian giants Juventus, but they may not have the financial might of the Premier League clubs.

