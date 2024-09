Lorient defender Mendy taking Man City to court over wages

Lorient fullback Benjamin Mendy is taking former club Manchester City to court over unpaid wages.

Mendy allegedly had 'unauthorised salary deducted' during his previous trial by City.

This was reported back in November last year, and now the date for the hearing has been set, says Sky Sports.

It will take place over two days during October - the first court session begins on 14 October.

Mendy was acquitted last summer and he is now playing in France for Lorient.