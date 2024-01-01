Tribal Football
Leicester, Bournemouth eyeing Lorient keeper Mvogo
Leicester City have expressed an interest in Switzerland international goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo.

Bournemouth and the Foxes are the two clubs most interested in his signature.

Per L’Equipe, the two clubs are pushing to sign the 30-year-old for a modest fee.

He only has a year left at French side Lorient, which means he will be sold under his value.

Lorient do not want to lose him on a free transfer in a year’s time, as they were relegated to Ligue 2 this summer.

Mvogo is one of the players they are ready to cash in on to ensure they are financially solvent.

