Lopetegui confirms West Ham star Bowen will be out for weeks with fractured foot injury

West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen faces around six weeks on the sidelines with the fractured foot he sustained against Liverpool.

The 28-year-old limped off after 60 minutes against the Reds and it has now been revealed that he is to miss weeks of action which is not great news for the Hammers. Lopetegui is hopeful the 28-year-old will be back in action a lot sooner but confirmed he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"Unfortunately for us, yes, he has an injury," said Lopetegui. "He was able to play 30 minutes with this injury and now he has to rest and he has to recover.

"Let's see, but it's not going to be about a few days. It's not good news for us, but it's the moment for other players that we have.

"We are sure that Jarrod is going to recover quicker because of his character, but it's true that he's going to be out in the next matches.

"Let's see. I prefer not to say about one number because we have to see how he's going to develop the next weeks.”

The Hammers captain is West Ham's top scorer this season with five Premier League goals and has the most assists with four. Without him, Lopetegui’s already inconsistent side could suffer even more but the Spanish head coach believes his squad has what it takes to fill the gaping hole Bowen will leave behind.

"Jarrod is one of our main players, for sure, and our captain too. But now we have to be able to find a solution and it's the moment for other players to show that they are ready to help us and ensure that their answer is going to be good.

"So we are looking for the recovery as soon as possible for Jarrod, but in the same way, believing in the players that are in the squad and they are going to try to take advantage of this opportunity."