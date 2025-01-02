Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
Man City make surprise midfield signing decision for January
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise

Lopetegui confirms West Ham star Bowen will be out for weeks with fractured foot injury

Zack Oaten
Lopetegui confirms West Ham star Bowen will be out for weeks with fractured foot
Lopetegui confirms West Ham star Bowen will be out for weeks with fractured footAction Plus
West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen faces around six weeks on the sidelines with the fractured foot he sustained against Liverpool.

The 28-year-old limped off after 60 minutes against the Reds and it has now been revealed that he is to miss weeks of action which is not great news for the Hammers. Lopetegui is hopeful the 28-year-old will be back in action a lot sooner but confirmed he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Unfortunately for us, yes, he has an injury," said Lopetegui. "He was able to play 30 minutes with this injury and now he has to rest and he has to recover.  

"Let's see, but it's not going to be about a few days. It's not good news for us, but it's the moment for other players that we have. 

"We are sure that Jarrod is going to recover quicker because of his character, but it's true that he's going to be out in the next matches. 

"Let's see. I prefer not to say about one number because we have to see how he's going to develop the next weeks.” 

The Hammers captain is West Ham's top scorer this season with five Premier League goals and has the most assists with four. Without him, Lopetegui’s already inconsistent side could suffer even more but the Spanish head coach believes his squad has what it takes to fill the gaping hole Bowen will leave behind. 

"Jarrod is one of our main players, for sure, and our captain too. But now we have to be able to find a solution and it's the moment for other players to show that they are ready to help us and ensure that their answer is going to be good. 

"So we are looking for the recovery as soon as possible for Jarrod, but in the same way, believing in the players that are in the squad and they are going to try to take advantage of this opportunity."  

Mentions
Premier LeagueBowen JarrodLopetegui JulenWest HamLiverpool
Related Articles
West Ham captain Bowen announces foot fracture
Tsimikas on 100 games for Liverpool: It means everything, I think this team can win it all
West Ham legend Cottee begs for Lopetegui to be sacked and replaced with Potter