Tsimikas on 100 games for Liverpool: It means everything, I think this team can win it all

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas says he is honoured to make his 100th appearance for the club and hopes to challenge for every trophy this season.

Nicknamed the Greek scouser, Tsimikas is often an underrated part of the Liverpool squad who has now made his 100th appearance for the club in a comprehensive 5-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the 28-year-old expressed his delight in reaching such a feat.

“It means everything,” the left-back said of his personal milestone. “It was a dream when I was a young kid to play in a big team.

“When I came here I didn’t realise I could reach these numbers but I’m really glad. I’m more than glad, to be honest. I’m blessed from God because he gave me the power and no injuries, to achieve this number.

“I’m really, really happy and really glad to be with these people here and with these players. I think we can achieve many, many things if we stick together and do exactly what we did until now.”

Asked about his objectives heading into the new year, Tsimikas was clear about how this current Liverpool squad have the quality to win anything and everything under manager Arne Slot.

“I’m 100 percent sure I want to win everything. I think this team can win everything, so every competition ahead is clear for us: we have to win every single game we have ahead and (try) to win every competition.

“We set our goals from the start of the season and the only thing we have to do is exactly that, to go out there and show to the world we are good players, we play incredible football and we win football matches.”