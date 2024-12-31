Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
Amorim: Man Utd must sell to buy; this club needs a SHOCK
Man Utd to bid for former Chelsea defender
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise

West Ham captain Bowen announces foot fracture

Paul Vegas
West Ham captain Bowen announces foot fracture
West Ham captain Bowen announces foot fractureAction Plus
West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen has announced he's suffered a fracture to his left foot.

Bowen was hit by the setback in defeat at home to West Ham.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Unfortunately, in the first half of our game on Sunday I suffered a fracture to a bone in my foot," he wrote on Instagram.

"As always I tried to fight on and continue playing until I physically couldn't.

"Injuries happen in football, but I'm already looking forward to getting back out there as soon as possible. See you all soon."

The Hammers say Bowen will be sidelined "heading into the New Year".

Mentions
Premier LeagueBowen JarrodWest Ham
Related Articles
West Ham forward Antonio discharged from hospital three weeks after car crash
Bowen delighted to prove West Ham matchwinner at Southampton
Bowen West Ham matchwinner at Southampton