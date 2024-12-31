West Ham captain Bowen announces foot fracture

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen has announced he's suffered a fracture to his left foot.

Bowen was hit by the setback in defeat at home to West Ham.

"Unfortunately, in the first half of our game on Sunday I suffered a fracture to a bone in my foot," he wrote on Instagram.

"As always I tried to fight on and continue playing until I physically couldn't.

"Injuries happen in football, but I'm already looking forward to getting back out there as soon as possible. See you all soon."

The Hammers say Bowen will be sidelined "heading into the New Year".