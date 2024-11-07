Longstaff says he must be consistent at Newcastle and catch Howe's eye this season
Sean Longstaff has warned the club that he needs to be appreciated and valued.
The 27-year-old has shone in recent games, but has not agreed a new deal with the club.
Per The Sun, Longstaff said: “You’ve got friends who tell you but for me, you can look at stats whichever way you want.
“There’s always going to be people who – you can give them all the stats in the world and they’ll still have an opinion. That won’t change their opinion whether the stats are there or not.
“For me I just try to play my game, if we win brilliant, if not I’m just trying to look at what we can do better as a team and we’ll go from there.”
He added: “I don’t flick the ball over someone’s head like Bruno does, that’s what catches the eye but there’s lots of ways to win a football match.
“My job is to make them flourish as best as they can and get in the box and score goals when I can.
“I always put the team first, probably to my detriment sometimes.
“I’m a bit too humble for my own good sometimes but whenever I play you know what you’re going to get.
“I think you see the best from the people around me when I do play. As long as the changing room appreciates that and the staff appreciate that, it’s all that matters to me.”
Longstaff continued: “I think me and the manager have always had a great relationship.
“To be fair to him he’s never really listened to what other people think in the past. He’s always played me and I think there’s a reason for that.
“There’s stuff I’d love to say to you but I can’t. All I can do is play football and my value will ultimately be shown on the football pitch.
“Whether it’s when I’m playing or not playing, eventually if I keep doing the right things then one day everyone will see that and it might be when I’m not here anymore.
“If that’s the case that’s the case. I love the manager to bits. I can only thank him for helping my career.”