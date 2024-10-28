Howe defends decision which led to Newcastle fans booing him during Chelsea defeat

Howe says Newcastle need to improve after being booed by fans during Chelsea defeat

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has spoken on his team's performance against Chelsea and admits they need to improve over the next few games.

Howe was booed for replacing Sandro Tonali with Sean Longstaff at Stamford Bridge as the Magpies slumped to a 2-1 defeat.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Newcastle United head coach faced scrutiny from fans for replacing the ex-AC Milan star and spoke after the game about how his side need to step up despite already showing signs of commitment.

"I understand the supporters love Sandro and want to see him stay on the pitch. But every decision I make is, in my eyes, to the benefit of the team.

"And also with a view on the horizon and the games we have to come. I think Sandro can only do his bit, and influence the game so much that he becomes indispensable, in my opinion, to the team. I think there’s more to come from him."

Newcastle’s next Premier League fixture against Arsenal is coming up next Saturday and Howe admits his side must pick up some points to revive what has been a disappointing season so far.

"It’s not where we want to be, but it’s the reality and we have to accept it,” said Howe. “I think a couple of wins changes everything, changes the picture very quickly.

"I think, for me, as long as the players are committed, together and giving everything in the matches then I’ll take whatever the results are.

"I think you could see that we were absolutely all of those things today. That gives me real heart for what’s ahead."