Longstaff: Newcastle need our best players in top form

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff believes teams are playing differently against them.

The Magpies have found it challenging to get back to the top four level of form they showed in 2022/2023.

However, Longstaff is happy at their recent wins and believes they must continue adjusting to how teams approach them.

After a 1-0 win over Arsenal, he told Chronicle Live: "Yeah, but I thought the moment of quality on the day came from us, really. Ant's crossed and Alex's header.

"We’ve said we're only as good as the top players in our team are, really, and they'll take us as far as we'll go, really.

“If they're at it, then we're a good team. If they're not, then we're not as good."