Tribal Football
Most Read
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde expects close battle with Real Betis
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy
Man Utd put aside £175M for three Sporting CP stars

Longstaff: Newcastle need our best players in top form

Ansser Sadiq
Longstaff: Newcastle need our best players in top form
Longstaff: Newcastle need our best players in top formAction Plus
Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff believes teams are playing differently against them.

The Magpies have found it challenging to get back to the top four level of form they showed in 2022/2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Longstaff is happy at their recent wins and believes they must continue adjusting to how teams approach them.

After a 1-0 win over Arsenal, he told Chronicle Live: "Yeah, but I thought the moment of quality on the day came from us, really. Ant's crossed and Alex's header.

"We’ve said we're only as good as the top players in our team are, really, and they'll take us as far as we'll go, really. 

“If they're at it, then we're a good team. If they're not, then we're not as good."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLongstaff SeanNewcastle UtdArsenal
Related Articles
Cascarino: Arsenal captaincy not for Saka
Newcastle boss Howe: Victory over Arsenal thanks to strong mentality
Keown: Arsenal were thoroughly disappointing