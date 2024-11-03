Keown: Arsenal were thoroughly disappointing

Arsenal hero Martin Keown says the team "failed to show up" after their defeat at Newcastle on Saturday.

Alexander Isak struck early as Newcastle won 1-0 at St James' Park.

Keown said on TNT: "Well, obviously, it's still early in the season, but it's a long way back now with the lead that Man City have… and Liverpool.

"It's thoroughly disappointing. Arsenal just didn't impose their personality on this game at all.

"Credit to Newcastle. They sat in with a four and a five and one up top, and Arsenal just didn't show enough today. They didn't get going at any point. They've really only got themselves to blame for that."

Keown also said: "Arsenal just didn't turn up today, didn't play the football we expected, didn't play like champions."