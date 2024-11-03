Tribal Football
Newcastle boss Howe: Victory over Arsenal thanks to strong mentality

Paul Vegas
Newcastle boss Howe: Victory over Arsenal thanks to strong mentality
Newcastle boss Howe: Victory over Arsenal thanks to strong mentalityAction Plus
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was delighted seeing his faith in his tactics paying off in victory over Arsenal.

Newcastle won 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Alexander Isak.

Howe said afterwards: "You have to have a really strong mentality and know that the results will change if you keep doing the right things. It's been a tough week but the players have done really well.

"There was a better feeling in training after the Chelsea win, like the pressure had eased a bit.

"Today's performance was built on hard work, desire and a lot of good defending in the second half. I think we looked in good shape."

