Cascarino: Arsenal captaincy not for Saka

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino says the captaincy should be removed from Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka.

Cascarino was unimpressed by Saka's leadership during defeat at Newcastle.

He said on talkSPORT: “Bukayo Saka's a fantastic player, and I speak highly of him all the time, because I love his desire, his hunger, his goal, intelligence as a player, his assists.

“I just don't want him to be captain because I think he needs to be on his game and think about his game only.

“You've got Declan Rice in there. Give him the captain's armband. You've got Thomas Partey. I just feel you should be going, Saka, you play your game. I think certain players need to be just left to play their game.

“And when they're forwards, generally, whether it's a goal scorer or a winger, let them get on with it. I just think Arsenal have enough captains in there.

“And this has taken nothing away from Saka, because I think he's a fabulous talent that needs to be. Just leave him to get on with his game."