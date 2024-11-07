Longstaff insists he appreciates Howe support over Newcastle career

Longstaff says he must be consistent at Newcastle and catch Howe's eye this season

Newcastle United have been warned they may lose one of their midfielders very soon.

Sean Longstaff has warned the club that he needs to be appreciated and valued.

The 27-year-old has shone in recent games, but has not agreed a new deal with the club.

Per The Sun, Longstaff said: “You’ve got friends who tell you but for me, you can look at stats whichever way you want.

“There’s always going to be people who – you can give them all the stats in the world and they’ll still have an opinion. That won’t change their opinion whether the stats are there or not.

“For me I just try to play my game, if we win brilliant, if not I’m just trying to look at what we can do better as a team and we’ll go from there.”

He added: “I don’t flick the ball over someone’s head like Bruno does, that’s what catches the eye but there’s lots of ways to win a football match.

“My job is to make them flourish as best as they can and get in the box and score goals when I can.

“I always put the team first, probably to my detriment sometimes.

“I’m a bit too humble for my own good sometimes but whenever I play you know what you’re going to get.

“I think you see the best from the people around me when I do play. As long as the changing room appreciates that and the staff appreciate that, it’s all that matters to me.”

Longstaff continued: “I think me and the manager have always had a great relationship.

“To be fair to him he’s never really listened to what other people think in the past. He’s always played me and I think there’s a reason for that.

“There’s stuff I’d love to say to you but I can’t. All I can do is play football and my value will ultimately be shown on the football pitch.

“Whether it’s when I’m playing or not playing, eventually if I keep doing the right things then one day everyone will see that and it might be when I’m not here anymore.

“If that’s the case that’s the case. I love the manager to bits. I can only thank him for helping my career.”