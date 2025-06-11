Liverpool youngster Nallo drawing inspiration from Van Dijk

Liverpool youngster Amara Nallo says he enjoys nothing more than pure defending.

Nallo has just come off an impressive second season with Liverpool, having joined from West Ham in 2023.

"A clean sheet for me is like scoring," the teen told Liverpoolfc.com. "It's a very good achievement.

"I've always been a centre-half, even when I was playing district for my local borough. I just feel like defending is my game. I just like defending.

"I'd say I'm really calm and composed and just aggressive when it comes to defending."

Learning from Van Dijk

As for inspirations, Nallo admits he looks up to club captain Virgil van Dijk.

He also stated: "First time seeing him, he is massive! You can feel his presence.

"Obviously watching him play is very good because you take tips from him into your game. Seeing him live in the flesh, you can see what you actually need to do.

"The way when there's pressure coming towards him, he does some reverse turn and then plays to the other side to get him out of pressure."