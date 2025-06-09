Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk opens up on retirement plans

Tribal Football
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has ruled out returning to the Netherlands before calling time on his incredible career.

The 33-year-old came through the academy with Eredivisie side Groningen before leaving to join Scottish giants Celtic back in 2013.

Van Dijk has since won two Premier League titles and a Champions League, among other trophies, with Liverpool, becoming a club legend.

He signed a new two-year contract last season and has now opened up on what the future holds now he’s entering the twilight of his career.

He told Voetbal International: "I am very clear about that: I will not return to the Netherlands. I started here, and that was very important to me. 

“I am very clear that I do not want to return to the Eredivisie. I am quite proud of my career so far and I think that finishing in the Eredivisie is not an option."

