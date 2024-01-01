Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch convinced by season prospects

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch reveals he had a good feeling about this season.

The pass master has found his very best form after a struggle when he first moved to the team a year ago.

He is thriving in new manager Arne Slot’s system as the deepest of three midfielders.

Speaking in the latest edition of Walk On, the club's eMagazine, he said: "It was really nice to be back at Liverpool after the summer because I was very excited to start this season and really happy to work under the new coach. So far it has been really nice.

"We started on zero again with the new coach. Everyone started on zero and had to… not impress, but show themselves again because we have a new coach who is making new decisions.

"Training is different, of course, because there is different staff. We are doing different exercises. (Jürgen) Klopp had his exercises and the coach likes to do his own exercises so I think it's a bit different this season, but as I said it has been nice.

"I think he likes everything in position, for us to be in possession and to kill the opponent with passes. I am really happy with that style and enjoy the way we play."