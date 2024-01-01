Liverpool youngster Doak happy with Middlesbrough move

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak has admitted he needed to go out on loan for regular game time.

The highly rated academy product has signed for Middlesbrough for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He will get ample game time with Michael Carrick’s team, as they push for promotion.

"I’ll be just happy to be playing," he said, per the Liverpool Echo.

"Obviously coming from such a big club, it can be difficult to get games.

"My aim this season is to just improve as a player, and you can only really do that by playing games regularly. So hopefully I can give good performances that ultimately warrant my place in the team.

"I cannot wait to get out there in front of the fans and get my career up and running. Hopefully I can do well. There were no bad elements to coming here. Time will tell.

"Hopefully I can just go out there and do what I do, please the fans with my performances and please myself."