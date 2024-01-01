DONE DEAL: Liverpool send Phillips, Pitaluga away on-loan

DONE DEAL: Liverpool send Phillips, Pitaluga away on-loan

Liverpool announced two loan signings on the final day of the transfer window.

English centre-back Nathaniel Phillips, 27, will spend the rest of this season at Championship club Derby County .

Advertisement Advertisement

His contract with Liverpool expires next summer.

At the same time, Liverpool also confirm that goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga, 21, has gone on loan to Scottish second division club Livingston for the rest of the season.

In both cases, these are straight loan agreements, without a purchase option.