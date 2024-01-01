Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Portsmouth swoop for Liverpool winger Blair
Portsmouth have signed Liverpool winger Harvey Blair.

Blair, 20, joins Pompey for £300,000 and has signed a three-year contract.

Pompey boss John Mousinho said, “Harvey’s a fantastic young player, who has shown plenty of potential after coming through Liverpool’s academy.

“He’s been heavily involved with the first team during pre-season and shown a huge amount of both talent and promise.

“I feel like he’s the type of player we’ll all be excited to see at Fratton Park and as well being a prospect for the future, we believe he can affect the team now.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBlair HarveyPortsmouthLiverpoolChampionshipFootball Transfers
