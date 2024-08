DONE DEAL: Millwall sign Liverpool fullback Scanlon

Cardiff midfielder Ryan Wintle and Liverpool left-back Calum Scanlon have both signed for Millwall.

The Championship club are on a recruitment drive to push for a promotion spot.

Now they have secured two players on loan to increase their depth for the rest of the term.

Wintle, 27, has made 117 appearances for Cardiff, while Scanlon is a 19-year-old talent.

Millwall face Sheffield Wednesday in their next league game, having not won yet so far this term.