Liverpool winger Wilson backing Carsley for England job

Liverpool winger Harvey Wilson is backing Lee Carsley for the England job.

Wilson played for Carsley with the England U21s.

Advertisement Advertisement

Elliott said: "Absolutely. Lee is an unbelievable manager and an unbelievable guy. He is ready to step up.

"There have been a lot of big clubs sniffing around him and that is credit to himself and his coaching.

"Whenever I step on the pitch for England I just have freedom to enjoy my football. I feel like he is ready. They are conversations for them (at the FA)."