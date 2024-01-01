Liverpool winger Wilson backing Carsley for England job

Liverpool winger Harvey Wilson is backing Lee Carsley for the England job.
Wilson played for Carsley with the England U21s.
Elliott said: "Absolutely. Lee is an unbelievable manager and an unbelievable guy. He is ready to step up.
"There have been a lot of big clubs sniffing around him and that is credit to himself and his coaching.
"Whenever I step on the pitch for England I just have freedom to enjoy my football. I feel like he is ready. They are conversations for them (at the FA)."