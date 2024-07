Marseille fail with opening offer for Liverpool midfielder Endo

Olympique Marseille have had an offer for Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo turned down.

BBC Sport says Marseille offered €15m for the Japan international, however the Reds rejected the attempt.

Liverpool have also been made aware of rival interest from the Bundesliga.

Last season, Endo's first in England, Endo made 43 appearances, including 20 Premier League starts, and won the Carabao Cup.

He has a deal to 2027, having joined from VfB Stuttgart last summer.