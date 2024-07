Leicester, Southampton eyeing Liverpool teen Doak

Liverpool attacker Ben Doak could be on the move this summer.

The Daily Mail says the young Scot could be leaving on-loan for the new season.

Leicester City and Southampton are eyeing Doak.

The attacker suffered a knee injury last season and is eager for regular football to get his senior career back on track.

A return to former club Celtic has also been mooted for the teen.