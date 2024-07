Liverpool willing to send Van den Berg back to Mainz

Liverpool are willing to loan out Sepp van den Berg for another season.

The young Dutch defender has been seeking a move away this summer after last season's loan with Mainz.

Liverpool are prepared to sell for £20m, but no interested clubs have met their valuation.

Instead, says BILD, the Reds would be open to loaning him again for the new campaign.

A return to Mainz has been mooted for Van den Berg.