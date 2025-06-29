Liverpool willing to make swap proposal to Palace for Guehi

Liverpool are willing to set up a swap deal for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

The Sun says Guehi is the champions' next major target as they prepare to sell fellow centre-half Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen this week.

Palace are demanding £50m to sell Guehi, who has a year to run on his current Palace deal.

Liverpool face competition from Newcastle for the England international, though they hope to have an edge in negotiations.

Knowing Palace are interested in winger Ben Doak, the Reds are willing to include the Scotland attacker in their offer to Palace for their club captain.

For their part, while reluctant to lose Guehi, Palace accept this summer's market is their final chance to secure a major windfall from his departure.