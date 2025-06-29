Liverpool chiefs confident signing Palace captain Guehi; medical planned

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool chiefs are confident closing a deal for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

With just a year to run on his current contract, this summer is the last chance for Palace to sell Guehi for a competitive price.

The Mirror says Liverpool chiefs are making a move for the England international amid rumours of a medical already scheduled.

With doubts over the futures of Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate, Guehi is being lined up by Liverpool to ease centre-back concerns.

Palace are expected to demand at least £50m to sell Guehi.

