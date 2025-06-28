Liverpool step up Marc Guehi pursuit with talks scheduled

Liverpool are reportedly set to step up their pursuit of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi as they schedule talks regarding a move for the defender.

The 24-year-old is widely expected to leave Crystal Palace this summer as he has just one year remaining on his contract with the club.

Chelsea and Newcastle United have both been heavily linked with a move but not Liverpool have entered the race to sign him.

According to Mirror Sport, the Premier League champions will sit down with Palace in order to work out the details within the next 24 hours.

Palace had previously valued the England international at £70 million but due to his contract situation may be forced to accept £40 million.