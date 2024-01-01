Tribal Football
Liverpool whiz Clark closer to RB Salzburg move
Liverpool talent Bobby Clark is edging closer to a move to Red Bull Salzburg this summer.

The 19-year-old, who has now agreed personal terms, is set to sign for the Austrian club to play for former Reds assistant boss Pep Lijinders.

Per the Liverpool Echo, he is set to make the move for a transfer fee of £10 million subject to a medical.

Clark did play 12 times for the Reds under Jurgen Klopp last season, but was not seen as first team material this term.

He is one of several academy graduates who is now moving on to secure regular football.

