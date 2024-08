Chelsea ready to move for Liverpool defender Gomez

Chelsea are eyeing Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

The England international is a step away from leaving Liverpool after being left out of yesterday's win at Ipswich Town.

Gomez is seeking to leave Liverpool in search of regular minutes at centre-half.

The Times says Chelsea are watching developments and ready to make a move this month.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also interested.