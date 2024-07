Liverpool, Villa eyeing Mainz winger Brajan Gruda

Mainz winger Brajan Gruda is attracting Premier League interest.

BILD says Liverpool and Aston Villa are interested in Gruda this summer.

Gruda, 20, impressed last season alongside on-loan Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg.

The youngster made 28 appearances for Mainz, making four assists.

German champions Bayer Leverkusen are also eyeing Gruda.