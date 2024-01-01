Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Liverpool boss Slot in direct contact with Bayer Leverkusen fullback Frimpong

Liverpool boss Slot in direct contact with Bayer Leverkusen fullback Frimpong
Liverpool boss Slot in direct contact with Bayer Leverkusen fullback Frimpong
Liverpool boss Slot in direct contact with Bayer Leverkusen fullback FrimpongAction Plus
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been spending in Germany on a scouting trip.

BILD says Slot has been attending Euros ties, including those involving Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's Holland.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also featuring for the Oranje is Bayer Leverkusen fullback Jeremie Frimpong, who is interesting Slot.

Indeed, it's suggested Slot has spoken directly with the former Manchester City junior about a return to England this summer.

The new Reds boss is keen to add a seasoned fullback to his squad and Frimpong has emerged as a major target.

Mentions
Premier LeagueFrimpong JeremieLiverpoolBayer LeverkusenBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool plan bid for Bayer Leverkusen fullback Frimpong
Tottenham boss Postecoglou admits being Wirtz fan
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa