Liverpool boss Slot in direct contact with Bayer Leverkusen fullback Frimpong

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been spending in Germany on a scouting trip.

BILD says Slot has been attending Euros ties, including those involving Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's Holland.

Also featuring for the Oranje is Bayer Leverkusen fullback Jeremie Frimpong, who is interesting Slot.

Indeed, it's suggested Slot has spoken directly with the former Manchester City junior about a return to England this summer.

The new Reds boss is keen to add a seasoned fullback to his squad and Frimpong has emerged as a major target.