Liverpool, Villa eyeing Genoa midfielder Frendrup

Liverpool are said to be pushing for Morten Frendrup from Genoa this summer.

The Premier League club are still to significantly strengthen new boss Arne Slot’s squad.

However, Tutto Mercato Web state that Frendrup could be one of the first new arrivals in the Slot era.

The source adds that Aston Villa in the Premier League are providing competition for this transfer.

Liverpool were linked with a move for Frendrup during the January transfer window.

The move did not materialize, but now it appears that they may have reignited their interest.

