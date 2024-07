West Ham make bumper offer for Genoa midfielder Frendrup

West Ham have failed with an offer for Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup.

It emerged last week that an unnamed Premier League club had failed with a €25m offer for the Dane.

Now Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting the club in question was West Ham.

Genoa are only interested in a sale if an extraordinary offer lands on the table.

The former Brøndby man has a deal with Genoa to 2028.