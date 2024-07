Brentford linked as Genoa reject Frendrup offer

Genoa have resisted an approach from the Premier League for Morten Frendrup.

The midfielder was linked with Brentford last season.

And Sky Italia says a €25m offer from an unnamed Premier League was received and rejected by Genoa this week.

Frendrup was one of the big success stories for Genoa last season in their return to Serie A.

The Denmark international can play in midfield and at fullback.