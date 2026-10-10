Liverpool urged to tie down Mac Allister to new deal ahead of Man City clash this weekend

South American football expert Tim Vickery has urged Liverpool to tie Alexis Mac Allister down to a new deal.

Mac Allister publicly admitted he was “very, very sad” that Liverpool had not offered him a new deal back in September after the Reds handed fellow midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai new contracts earlier this year.

Advertisement Advertisement

Reports suggest the club want him to demonstrate improved form before committing to an extension, and since his comments, Mac Allister shone in the side as he fights for fresh terms.

Liverpool still have him under contract until 2028, but with just two years left, Vickery spoke to Sports Mole as he suggested how important it is to lock down the World Cup winner.

"If I was in the position of Liverpool, I would be very keen to renew the contract of Alexis Mac Allister," Vickery said. "I think he’s someone who can make that midfield work.

"I remember when he came over from Argentina to Brighton, he was playing as a number 10, and you just couldn’t imagine him playing in that position in English football. He’s not quick enough.

"Brighton played him further back and he developed as a midfielder who can be important in all phases of play. There’s a cracking player there.

"Some of the recent problems of the Liverpool midfield, I think, maybe came from the signing of (Florian) Wirtz, because it went totally against what the team had been under Jurgen Klopp, and in the first season under Arne Slot, of not having a number 10.

"Klopp always used to say: 'Our number 10 is the collective press.' When they put Wirtz in, that destabilised the whole sector, with problems, I think, for all of the players who were there. But as Iraola builds a new midfield, to my mind, Mac Allister is, should be, and will be an integral part of it."

Mac Allister should start once more against Manchester City on Sunday, a side against which he has scored one goal in six appearances. The 27 year old is now in his prime and will be aiming to prove himself under Andoni Iraola as he aims for fresh terms.