Klopp backs Florian Wirtz but believes he joined Liverpool at a "very unfortunate time"

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has put faith in Florian Wirtz as he still tries to find his feet on Merseyside.

In his final season for Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz produced 10 Bundesliga goals and 12 assists in 31 appearances, plus 6 goals in 9 Champions League games.

Advertisement Advertisement

After making the £116M move to Liverpool, Wirtz grabbed five goals and one assist in 33 Premier League appearances. So far this season, he has one assist in five games as he still tries to get back to his best in the side.

Wirtz will be hoping to improve his performances for Liverpool, who face Manchester City at Anfield in the top flight on Sunday, October 11th.

Klopp feels for Wirtz

Before then, he should feature against Greece tonight and Germany boss Klopp admits he not only backs Wirtz but feels for him as he joined a club heartbroken by the death of Diogo Jota last year.

"When you look at the overall context, Flo joined Liverpool at a very unfortunate time,” he said. "It's about the passing of Diogo Jota. He joined a team with the players whose priority was not football at that time, which is very understandable.

"He learned a lot from his first year. Now is a new season under a new coach, he started all games, I think.

"He's physically doing very well. The team is starting to find itself again. Attacking players always need a functioning team around them.

"Everyone who loves football can still see what an outstanding player Flo Wirtz is. His footballing ability is beyond any doubt. He is on a good path, but people are never satisfied with how quickly things happen

“We have to make sure that Flo feels comfortable with us and can fit into what we want from him. With us, hopefully, he can simply be Flo.

"We can't do more than we're doing here, namely build him up in our team with enough training and playing time.

“Bit by bit, give him certainty, a good feeling, and then send him back to Liverpool. I wish him all the best."

The real test for Wirtz will come against Manchester City after the break where a win would launch Liverpool into the top 4.