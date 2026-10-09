Who's missing: Isak, Gakpo out for City, Tzolis misses Arsenal

Liverpool will be without injured forwards Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo for their home clash against Manchester City. Who's missing across Gameweek 6?

Elsewhere, Arsenal lost Christos Tzolis to a hamstring injury over the international break, while Kai Havertz and Ezri Konsa remain doubts to face Leeds.

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Bournemouth were also dealt a blow during the domestic pause as star midfielder Alex Scott is set for a spell out with a thigh issue sustained on England duty.

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro is back in training after suffering a knee injury and could be ready to go as the Blues host Bournemouth.

See who's missing for the next round of Premier League fixtures:

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Arsenal: William Saliba (back injury), Christos Tzolis (hamstring injury)

Leeds: Daniel James (back injury), Mateo Joseph (knee injury), Joe Rodon (muscle injury)

DOUBTFUL

Max Dowman (injury), Kai Havertz (muscle injury), Ezri Konsa (muscle injury), Jean-Mateo Bahoya (ankle injury), Harry Wilson (muscle injury)

After scoring four times in as many games for Sweden in the international break, Viktor Gyokeres will be desperate for an Arsenal start, considering he scored three H2H goals last term, two of which came on this ground. Opposite number Dominic Calvert-Lewin has failed to score in his last nine H2Hs, but each of his last three away goals for Leeds came in London.

Kai Havertz and Christos Tzolis suffered injuries while representing their countries, but Declan Rice should be fit to anchor the Arsenal midfield. Joe Rodon is sidelined for Leeds, while compatriot Harry Wilson is also doubtful.

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WON'T PLAY

Aston Villa: Ian Maatsen (ankle injury), Amadou Onana (knee injury)

Brentford: Kaye Furo (surgery), Mathias Jensen (muscle injury), Sepp van den Berg (injury)

DOUBTFUL

Leon Goretzka (knee injury), Nathan Collins (calf injury), Mikkel Damsgaard (ankle injury), Jay Dasilva (muscle injury), Dango Ouattara (illness)

Big-money summer signing Johan Manzambi opened his Villa account against Spurs with a ninth successive goal at club level to arrive before the hour mark. Dango Ouattara scored the winning goal in both Premier League H2Hs last season but may have to be patient if his first strike of the campaign is to arrive here, as none of his last six goals for club or country arrived earlier than the 40th minute.

Villa’s Matty Cash picked up a knock on international duty for Poland, joining fellow full-back Ian Maatsen on the sidelines. Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard left the Denmark camp early, but they’ll hope captain Nathan Collins will be fit enough to return.

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WON'T PLAY

Chelsea: Jamie Gittens (ankle injury)

Bournemouth: Amine Adli (calf injury), Julian Araujo (thigh injury), Justin Kluivert (muscle injury), Eli Junior Kroupi (foot injury), Veljko Milosavljevic (injury), Alex Scott (thigh injury)

DOUBTFUL

Moises Caicedo (calf injury), Emanuel Emegha (muscle injury), Joao Pedro (knee injury), Marc Palestra (thigh injury), David Brooks (injury)

Morgan Rogers struck in his last H2H, which was one of the four openers he’s hit across his last six Premier League goalscoring appearances. Something of an away-day specialist, seven of Marcus Tavernier's last eight Bournemouth goals have come on the road, but another may not be a positive omen given he’s only won one of his last nine scoring appearances (D6, L2).

Chelsea could be without Reece James, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro here, while Bournemouth’s Alex Scott is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

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WON'T PLAY

Ipswich: Issahaku Fatawu (red card)

Fulham: None confirmed

DOUBTFUL

Tom Cairney (knee injury), Antonee Robinson (ankle injury), Kenny Tete (concussion)

Ipswich defender Leif Davis has already recorded four goal involvements this term (G2, A2), and registered an assist in both H2Hs against Fulham in 2024/25. All three of summer signing César Palacios’ goal involvements for Fulham have come before half-time (G2, A1), with both his strikes serving as the third of the game.

Ipswich will be without Abdul Fatawu as he serves a suspension. Fulham expect Kenny Tete to be available after concussion, and Tom Cairney is nearing a return.

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WON'T PLAY

Sunderland: Dan Ballard (muscle injury), Brian Brobbey (muscle injury), Habib Diarra (hamstring injury), Romaine Mundle (knee injury)

Brighton: Femi Azeez (abdominal strain), Evan Ferguson (ankle injury), Yankuba Minteh (injury), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring injury), Stefanos Tzimas (knee injury), Mats Wieffer (knee injury), Zadok Yohanna (lacking match fitness)

DOUBTFUL

Jack Hinshelwood (injury), Pascal Struijk (muscle injury)

The referee may have to keep an eye on Sunderland’s Reinildo Mandava, who has committed an average of two fouls per game in the Premier League this season. His primary role here will be to help thwart Brighton’s Charalampos Kostoulas, who has scored before half-time in four of their five victories so far this season.

Sunderland’s Brian Brobbey and Dan Ballard picked up injuries whilst on international duty, while Brighton are hoping the break has afforded them a chance to ease their lengthy list of absentees.

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WON'T PLAY

Manchester United: Matthijs de Ligt (back injury), Manuel Ugarte (knee injury)

Tottenham: Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle injury), Wilson Odobert (knee injury), Pedro Porro (muscle injury), Xavi Simons (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Karl Darlow (injury), Amad Diallo (injury), Patrick Dorgu (hamstring injury), Tom Heaton (abdominal strain), Kobbie Mainoo (injury), Noussair Mazraoui (injury), Benjamin Sesko (leg injury), Dejan Kulusevski (knee injury)

United’s Bryan Mbeumo thrives against Spurs, having been involved in seven goals in his last six league games against them (G6, A1), netting in both H2Hs last term. Conor Gallagher may have earned a Tottenham start here after netting his third goal for them last time out, though both his strikes this term came beyond the 65th minute in defeats.

United’s Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui picked up injuries over the international break, as did Spurs duo Micky van de Ven and Jan Paul van Hecke, however the Dutch pair have been cleared to play.

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WON'T PLAY

Crystal Palace: Axel Disasi (red card), Chadi Riad (knee injury)

Nottingham Forest: None confirmed

DOUBTFUL

Dean Henderson (foot injury), Anan Khalaili (muscle injury), Jean-Philippe Mateta (hamstring injury), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf injury), Nicolo Savona (knee injury)

Yeremy Pino’s last two Palace goals have been match openers within 30 minutes, yet he’s never scored at Selhurst Park in the Premier League. Morgan Gibbs-White has remarkably been involved in a goal in each of Forest’s last eight away league matches (G6, A4), with only three players ever posting a goal contribution in nine straight Premier League away fixtures.

Dean Henderson and Anan Khalaili are doubts for Palace, but Jean-Philippe Mateta could return. Nikola Milenkovic is also expected to be fit for Forest.

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WON'T PLAY

Hull: TBC

Everton: TBC

DOUBTFUL

TBC

Mohamed-Ali Cho will hope his goal against Newcastle earns him a start here, but he may be better staying off the scoresheet having lost on four of his last five scoring appearances (W1). Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has attempted a team-high 15 Premier League shots this season, but the only one of them to end in a goal served as his sole first-half strike across his last seven at club level.

Hull hope to have Charlie Hughes available for selection soon, but remain without a raft of first-team players. Everton’s Vitalii Mykolenko picked up a knock on international duty and could miss out.

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WON'T PLAY

Liverpool: Conor Bradley (knee injury), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles tendon injury), Cody Gakpo (ankle injury), Alexander Isak (thigh injury), Giovanni Leoni (knee injury)

Manchester City: Phil Foden (red card), Nico O’Reilly (injury)

DOUBTFUL

Federico Chiesa (back injury), Jeremy Jacquet (muscle injury)

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai scored his third career goal against City with a stunning free kick in this fixture last term, kickstarting a run of six of his last eight club goals coming at Anfield. City’s Antoine Semenyo scored three goals at Anfield when playing for Bournemouth under Andoni Iraola, and could make his presence felt having scored the match opener in six of his last eight goalscoring appearances.

Liverpool will be without Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo after both picked up injuries while on international duty. City are sweating on the fitness of Nico O'Reilly after he withdrew from the England squad and Phil Foden remains suspended.

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WON'T PLAY

Coventry: TBC

Newcastle: TBC

DOUBTFUL

TBC