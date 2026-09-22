Mac Allister speaks on his contract situation: As I said, I'm going to give it my all!

Alexis Mac Allister has spoken on his hopes for a new Liverpool deal as he fights for his spot under Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool originally signed the Argentina international from Brighton in 2023 on a deal running to June 2028. The Reds are yet to hand the World Cup winner an extension, which has raised questions at the club.

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Earlier this month, the midfielder admitted he had felt "very sad" that Liverpool never offered to renew his deal and he has since seen a resurgence in form as he fights for his spot in the side.

Mac Allister scored against Atletico Madrid and Tottenham during his opening 7 appearances this season and when asked about his future during the international break, he said anything can happen with his future.

"There's no firm decision yet. I still have two years left on my contract. As I said, I'm going to give it my all. A lot can happen in that time; there are plenty of options," Mac Allister said.

“Hopefully it'll be for more years, but if it's just two, I'll have to enjoy them with my family, because I have no doubt that I'm at one of the best clubs in the world."

Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai have both been handed new deals since they signed alongside Mac Allister in 2023, but as the 27-year-old gets back to his old self, he may be next in line for a new contract.

Mac Allister will return to action for Liverpool against Manchester City at Anfield after international break.