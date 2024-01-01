Liverpool U18 coach Bridge-Wilkinson: Ngumoha showing fantastic attitude

Liverpool U18 coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson is happy with the first impressions of Rio Ngumoha.

The former Chelsea prospect made the switch this month and has already made his debut.

Bridge-Wilkinson told the club's website: "Rio has not been working with us an awful lot, to be fair, as he has been training with the U21s and we are still building him into the programme.

"He is a great kid, his attitude has been fantastic. He is obviously a talented boy and we are really fortunate to have him in and around the group on these matchdays."

He added, "Every day is a learning day. Results breed confidence and I think in time we will look back on this and we will have learned an awful lot. It might not feel that way at this minute, sometimes it’s tough to take the results we have been getting. Even though performances have been quite good, we have still come out with the wrong result.

"We’ve got to find a way of changing that. It’s not easy. We are trying to give the boys confidence but ultimately we’ve got to go out there and play with a little bit of purpose, a belief and a performance – and maybe a win at the right time will start that confidence. We’ve got to find a way of changing our fortunes at the moment and start doing the basics really well."