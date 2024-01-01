Liverpool transfer guru Graham reveals transfer "arguments" and "big egos"

Former Liverpool transfer guru Ian Graham has talked about arguments with then boss Jurgen Klopp.

The German did not always see eye to eye with the club’s recruitment team on incoming or outgoing players.

While Klopp’s near decade at Anfield was hugely successful, Graham has spoken about the challenges of transfers.

"I can’t speak for Michael (Edwards) or Julian (Ward), but I was overdue a change,” he told the Athletic.

“I’m not going to pretend that everything was always harmony and light at Liverpool. We had arguments, of course there were big egos and I include myself in that.

"It’s difficult to keep the momentum going for 11 years when you’re having passionate arguments. Sooner or later you get burnt out. We all want the club to succeed but we have got different ideas.

"I thought I could continue longer than Michael, but after nine months or so I thought, ‘I can see now what Michael was saying when he said it was time for a rest’. It was always great fun working with Michael — demanding but entertaining.

"After 11 years in my dream job, I’d achieved what I wanted to achieve, having a tangible impact on the success of one of the biggest clubs in the world. We were the first in-house data department in the Premier League and I built it up from just me to a department of eight really good people. It was the right thing to pass the baton on and give others some career progression."