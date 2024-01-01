Ex-Everton keeper Howard: I can convince Klopp to take USA job

Former Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard believes he can recruit Jurgen Klopp to become USA coach.

The German has just left Liverpool after nine years in charge.

Howard wrote for the Daily Mail: “I am willing to help my country in any way I can. Proud to serve. So if I were in charge of American football right now, I'd be on my way to the airport. Why? Because I think I could make a very compelling case for Jürgen Klopp to take over the US men's national team.

"After the disappointment in the Copa America, after the USA lost to Uruguay and went out in the group stage, I will personally fly to Spain (where Klopp currently lives).

"I mean it. I know it's only been a few weeks since Klopp quit and I know he wants a break. But if we were sitting in his villa in Spain, I think I could lure him here. 100 percent. The money is absolutely there. So my plan would be simple: he has a young group of players who can play progressive and attacking football - just like his Liverpool team. And in two years he can go to the biggest World Cup in history,"