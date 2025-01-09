Liverpool tracking Bayern Munich star Kimmich

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool are set to make another move for a Bayern Munich star in the coming months.

The Reds have enjoyed the last player they got from Bayern in Ryan Gravenberch.

Now Bild journalist Christian Falk states they are pushing for a move for Joshua Kimmich.

The Reds badly want a new no.6 to play in manager Arne Slot’s 4-3-3 system.

Having been unable to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer, the Reds may now go after Kimmich.

Any deal is very unlikely to happen in the winter, as Kimmich will want to leave Bayern on good terms.

