Agent Shabily on Shakhtar captain Sudakov: Prem teams watching Georgiy

Shabily on Sudakov: When we are all ready to move on Georgiy will move to a top club

Agent Vadim Shabliy has predicted that Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker Georgiy Sudakov will soon move to a top club as interest grows.

The 22-year-old has already captained Shakhtar and become one of the standout players in the Champions League. He currently has 9 goals and 4 assists in 22 appearances this season which his current agent Shabliy reveals is attracting the attention of top clubs from around Europe.

“Georgiy is a player with a great future,” said Shabliy to the <i>London Evening Standard</I>. “He, like most footballers, wants to try his hand at the top championships.

“It is absolutely normal when a player wants to grow professionally. Previously, Serie A giants and others were interested in him. Now, teams from the Premier League are actively showing interest in him.

“I am sure that when we are all ready to move on, Georgiy will move to a top club. You know, from experience, I can say that in life everything happens on time - we, Shakhtar and the player are open to offers.

“And that means there is a high probability that we will soon be able to see Georgiy in the top leagues.”

