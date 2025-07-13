Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Newcastle plan record bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike
Newcastle United are preparing to make club record offer for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

The France U21 star has been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea since the end of the season, but remains in Frankfurt.

The Sun says Newcastle are now ready to firm up their interest with a massive bid for the player.

The Toon are willing to offer a record £86m bid to Eintracht Franfurt for Ekitike.

Newcastle are moving for the youngster after being beaten by Chelsea to the signing of former Brighton striker Joao Pedro.

And club sources are adamant Ekitike would arrive to work with Alexander Isak and not to replace him.

