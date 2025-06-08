Tribal Football
Most Read
Athletic Bilbao attacker Williams open to Arsenal move, but...
Departing Lille star David selects three giants as transfer preference
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo clash with Almeria; Mirandes meet Real Racing
Spurs to hijack Man Utd bid for Mbeumo

Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen working to Wirtz deadline

Paul Vegas
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen working to Wirtz deadline
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen working to Wirtz deadlineAction Plus
Liverpool chiefs hope to close the signing of Florian Wirtz before the Club World Cup transfer deadline falls on June 10.

While neither Liverpool nor Bayer Leverkusen are in the competition, talks are continuing with the aim of an agreement being struck before the window closes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The summer transfer window will again open soon after, but all parties want a deal done sooner rather than later.

The Mirror says Wirtz has hopes of being on Merseyside in the early part of this week to undergo a Liverpool medical and sign his contract.

Liverpool's latest offer is for £100m up front plus £13m in bonuses. However, it still falls short of Bayer's £126m askng price.

Despite the difference, Liverpool sports director Richard Hughes is confident of an agreement this week. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueWirtz FlorianLiverpoolBayer LeverkusenBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool make British record offer for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Wirtz
Voller on Wirtz's move to Liverpool: He will have a sensational dream career!
Wirtz confirms transfer news as he nods when asked about Liverpool move