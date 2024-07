Liverpool to make first offer for Galatasaray winger Yilmaz

Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz continues to be linked with Liverpool.

Yilmaz impressed at the Euros this summer with Turkey and has been linked with several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool.

Fotomac says the Reds are keen and willing to offer £25m for the winger.

However, Gala are holding fast to their £30m valuation.

Interestingly, both Yilmaz and his agent were seen in London earlier this month, sparking rumours of talks with Arsenal and Tottenham.