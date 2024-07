Agent of Galatasaray winger Yılmaz schedules Spurs, Arsenal meetings

The agent of Galatasaray winger Barış Alper Yılmaz is set to be in London this week.

Sabah says Yilmaz is a target for Tottenham and Arsenal.

And his agent is flying to London today to meet with both North London clubs.

Yilmaz caught the eye during Turkey's Euros campaign, impressing watching scouts in Germany.

Gala are prepared to sell at a starting price of £30m.