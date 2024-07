Spurs, Arsenal target Yilmaz snapped in London

Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz has been spotted in London today.

The Turkey international is being linked with Arsenal and Tottenham.

And Ajanspor reports Yilmaz posted a photograph to Instagram which appeared to show him in London sporting a big smile on his face.

However, the photo was soon deleted.

It's also been claimed Yilmaz's agent will be in London today for scheduled talks with Spurs and Arsenal this week.