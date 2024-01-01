Galatasaray president warns Liverpool off Yilmaz

Turkey star Baris Alper Yilmaz could be heading to the Premier League this summer.

The Euro 2024 hero is set for a move to Liverpool, according to several sources in Turkey and England.

The attacker had an outstanding tournament in Germany with his national team.

Now he could be in line for a huge club move, but only if Galatasaray agree to sell.

Their president Ibrahim Hatipoglu told CNN Turk: “Baris Alper Yilmaz is not for sale. There are offers for many players, including Baris.

“We reject some without thinking. Baris is one of them. Baris is not for sale.”