Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Newcastle chasing Chelsea star in SHOCK transfer

Galatasaray president warns Liverpool off Yilmaz

Galatasaray president warns Liverpool off Yilmaz
Galatasaray president warns Liverpool off Yilmaz
Galatasaray president warns Liverpool off YilmazAction Plus
Turkey star Baris Alper Yilmaz could be heading to the Premier League this summer.

The Euro 2024 hero is set for a move to Liverpool, according to several sources in Turkey and England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The attacker had an outstanding tournament in Germany with his national team.

Now he could be in line for a huge club move, but only if Galatasaray agree to sell.

Their president Ibrahim Hatipoglu told CNN Turk: “Baris Alper Yilmaz is not for sale. There are offers for many players, including Baris. 

“We reject some without thinking. Baris is one of them. Baris is not for sale.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueYilmaz Baris AlperLiverpoolGalatasaraySuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool ponder bid for Galatasaray star Alper Yilmaz
Man Utd, Spurs eyeing Galatasaray winger Yilmaz
Galatasaray to bid for Liverpool star Salah