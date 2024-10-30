Tribal Football
Most Read
Motta demands better from Juventus ahead of Parma clash
REVEALED: Why West Ham rejected Man Utd target Amorim
REVEALED: Ten Hag was frustrated by Man Utd transfer failures
Ten Hag felt let down by 3 Man Utd stars which led to sacking

Brighton youngster Baleba wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool in major January move

Ansser Sadiq
Brighton's Baleba wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool in major January move
Brighton's Baleba wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool in major January moveAction Plus
Midfielder Carlos Baleba is the latest Brighton player to be attracting big club attention.

The Cameroon international joined from French club Lille in the summer of 2023 for £23M.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now the Albion may be ready to make a hefty profit on him if rumors are to be believed.

Per talkSPORT, he is a longstanding target for Arsenal and Liverpool, while Tottenham also admire him.

Baleba is said to be happy at Brighton, as he has finally made a starting spot his own.

Brighton are not under any financial pressure to sell, but it is a part of their business model.

Owner Tony Bloom has admitted that getting inflated fees for their best players allows them to put that money back into the club.

Mentions
Baleba CarlosBrightonArsenalLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball TransfersTottenham
Related Articles
Jermaine Pennant exclusive: The attacking players Arsenal and Liverpool should be moving for
REVEALED: Arsenal, Liverpool informed of new Sporting CP price for Gyokeres
Andy Crosby exclusive: Working with England stars Shaw, Calvert-Lewin & Ramsdale; planning for coaching return