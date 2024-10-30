Brighton's Baleba wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool in major January move

Midfielder Carlos Baleba is the latest Brighton player to be attracting big club attention.

The Cameroon international joined from French club Lille in the summer of 2023 for £23M.

Now the Albion may be ready to make a hefty profit on him if rumors are to be believed.

Per talkSPORT, he is a longstanding target for Arsenal and Liverpool, while Tottenham also admire him.

Baleba is said to be happy at Brighton, as he has finally made a starting spot his own.

Brighton are not under any financial pressure to sell, but it is a part of their business model.

Owner Tony Bloom has admitted that getting inflated fees for their best players allows them to put that money back into the club.